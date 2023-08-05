Visix’s New E-paper Desk Sign Is Perfect for Hybrid Workplaces

Image credit: visix

Privately held software development firm, Visix, Inc has launched its digital desk signs for companies running under hybrid/flexible modes. The firm that has 20+ years of experience and has 4000+ systems announced it earlier this year. With their new EPS 42 e-paper desk sign to the e-paper line of products, Visix aims to make things scalable and seamless for the companies.

To mention the device, it’s a small and lightweight digital desk sign that helps to keep things in check during office hoteling. Office hoteling stands for a dynamic workplace seating arrangement where certain departments in an organization reserve their space/resources in advance. It’s similar to how people book hotels for their stay.

EPS 42 e-paper desk signs can help hybrid workplaces with a smooth seating arrangement by eliminating the chaos (associated with finding their seats) during office day. It keeps the guesswork at bay and allows employees to locate where their seats are through their incredible displays. Not only does it help employees to check desk availability, but it also ensures seamless seat positioning instantly.

As for its other features, the wireless EPS 42 desk sign comes with a 4:3 display that’s ideal for both landscape and portrait mode views. It’s a battery-powered solution that weighs about three ounces and works perfectly for desks, partitions, walls, etc., thanks to its four inches square screen. Additionally, it’s integrated with Visix’s AxisTV Conference software to access reservation data from well-known apps like Google Calendar, Office 365, Exchange, etc.

The texts in these signages are black, white, and red, with multiple templates and customization options. It also comes with QR codes to reserve/cancel or make check-ins when combined with workplace management software Tango’s Reserve by AgilQuest.

With its long-term battery life and incredible functionalities, Visix’s new e-paper desk sign seems to be the perfect addition to the workplace. What are your thoughts about it?