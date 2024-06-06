Ynvisible and CondAlign Collaborate to Develop New Smart e-Paper Display Solutions

Ynvisible Interactive Inc., the Vancouver, British Columbia-based manufacturer of e-paper displays announced it has entered into a partnership with the Norway-based material technology company CondAlign AS for designing new e-paper display solutions. More specifically, Ynvisible is looking to make the best of CondAlign’s proprietary E-Align anisotropic, conductive film which will enable its e-paper displays to be connected to a wide range of electronic devices.

This, Ynvisible hopes will open up new market opportunities and device segments to tap into. For instance, the company seems particularly interested in the smart label and smart card segments, both emerging segments that seem to have a high potential in the long run. The partnership will let Ynvisible to connect its e-aper displays with other electronic components and hardware elements using thin and flexible connectors.

The need for thin and flexible connectors is all the more important for devices such as smart cards or ESL that have compact dimensions and are just not well-suited for traditional connectors that are rigid and bulky. With expertise from CondAlign, Ynvisible aims to develop new e-paper solutions that are thin and light.

“Extending our collaboration with CondAlign to include new sustainable solutions and expanded business opportunities is a significant step forward for both companies,” said Milton Fernandes, enterprise project manager at Ynvisible.

“The partnership with Ynvisible demonstrates the importance of having our E-Align film as an enabling component in the development and manufacturing of cost-efficient and environmentally friendly flexible electronic products,” Harald Wahl Breivik, CEO at CondAlign, said in the release.