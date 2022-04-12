Ynvisible and Exevio to develop e-paper road signs to guide EV owners to charging stations

Ynvisible announced it is collaborating with Exevio for developing e-paper road signs that would keep motorists informed about the availability of the nearest EV charging stations. The project is currently being worked upon in Croatia which will see the installation of the e-paper road sings at busy intersections and other strategic locations so that EV vehicle owners get to know which EV charging station to visit to get their vehicles charged at the earliest.

The launch of the road sign project also couldn’t have come at a better time considering the exponential rise in use of electric vehicles. This has also led to increasing congestion in the charging stations. As of now, EV vehicle owners get to know of which charging station to visit via suitable apps in their smartphones. However, this can be a distraction while driving and can even lead to dangerous consequences during say rush hours.

With the e-paper road signs installed at key locations, drivers will have prior information of which charging station to avoid and which one to visit. This can lead to less reliance on the use of smartphones while driving which no doubt is more conducive to safe driving. The use of e-paper as road signs also makes for an ideal scenario considering that they require the least amount of energy for their operation. That is not all as they have great visibility even in direct sunlight conditions without causing any distraction while driving.

“We saw an opportunity to use electronic paper displays to achieve sustainability and autonomy. We needed a classic but new take on a sign for EV charging stations and engaged Ynvisible to produce this for us,” Ivan Jokic, an engineer at Exevio said. “Ynvisible has an interesting take on e-paper technology – their display is able to show numbers, use low amounts of energy, easy to implement, and easy to repair and replace, enabling our product to have a low environment impact. Fast production at low cost; and the ability to implement our own custom design also played a key role in choosing Ynvisible.”

The project is being supported by the Centre of Competence for Smart Cities (CEKOM) which is a government-backed organization that works towards developing new technologies and solutions for smart cities. Ynvisible also recently introduced a new e-paper module which it claims to be the lowest energy consuming electronic paper module currently available and is ideal for use as road signs. It is cheaper to produce as well compared to other such e-paper displays.