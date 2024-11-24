Ynvisible and Waypoint Partner to Create e-Paper Transit Signs in the US

Ynvisible, makers of affordable e-paper displays, announced it has entered into a partnership with Waypoint Transit Solutions to develop physical information signs that show real-time transit information, the website OPE Journal reported. Such signs using e-paper displays are designed to offer a low-cost signage solution for deployment in cities in the US. They will show transit information for travellers’ convenience.

Such signage is easy to install and maintain in the long run. Commuters will have information such as arrival and departure times, the travel route, and other relevant information to ensure a hassle-free travelling experience. Even newbies to the city should find it easy to make their way with the information provided.

Also, considering their ultra-low power consumption, e-paper displays are suitable for such applications. It will consume minimal energy when showing an image and power only when the display changes. E-paper displays also have excellent readability even in the sun, which means no expensive backlighting is needed to enhance the display’s readability. All of this makes such signs a sustainable and user-friendly solution that is easy to install and maintain.

“Digital signage is a key platform for us, and we’re thrilled to see a growing number of businesses exploring e-paper display solutions in this market. We look forward to working with Waypoint Transit Solutions to develop a cost-effective, eco-friendly digital signage solution for bus stations and seeing this product across cities and countries worldwide,” says Keith Morton, VP of Sales & Marketing at Ynvisible.

“Waypoint is developing flexible, low-cost, real-time arrival signs that can be installed at far more bus stops than current options. To do this, we needed a low-cost, customizable, e-paper solution that performs well in many conditions, which led us to Ynvisible,” says Ryan Johnston, CEO of Waypoint Transit Solutions.

Waypoint has ordered a limited number of e-paper-based digital signs. The initial lot will be used for testing and validation purposes, and if needed, Waypoint might suggest changes or tweaks. Additional orders will be placed only after they are delighted with the first bath, and the order volume will likely exceed 20,000 units.