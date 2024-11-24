New iReader Update Boosts Page Refresh Speeds, Includes Several New Features

iReader has introduced a significant update for its e-reader and e-note devices. The update, which brings the operating system to version SmartOS 2.4, boosts the device performance while introducing new features and other enhancements.

For instance, the new Fast Refresh Mode ensures a 78 percent increment in refresh rate compared to the Extreme Mode. This leads to a markedly better display where you have significantly reduced ghosting effect and screen flickering. However, the increased page refresh time also leads to more power consumption. The company also stated that the fast Refresh Mode will get deactivated automatically when reading PDFs, using page turn animations, or zooming in and out comic files.

While this is undoubtedly one of the most significant changes introduced in the update, it also introduces several new features mentioned below.

The menu bar now has three display modes – Light, Night, and Dark.

The update will enable third-party applications to access the onboard physical page turn buttons.

Another exciting feature that the update brings along is the ability to recognize page titles of books that might have been misinterpreted. The feature only supports the ePub and Mobi file formats.

The new Global Paste feature also allows you to copy and paste something anywhere you can insert a picture.

The update also introduces a new input method. You can choose Pinyin 9-key, 26-key, Wubi, stroke, and handwriting input. They have fast response and a lower latency, allowing for a better user experience.

After the update, you can change the system font by clicking Settings > Display > Font style.