Good e-Reader Radio – 2022 Year in Review

Welcome to an exciting New Year’s edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show. Michael and Peter break down all of the major occurrences in the e-paper, e-reader and e-note industry in 2022. You will learn about all of the major new products that came out and and their thoughts on them. Most of the time perspective changes from the day the products are first reviewed, to how they perform later in the year with a couple of firmware updates.

Michael and Peter break down the new products from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo. These are the largest companies in the world that release a number of new devices every single year. The Kindle Scribe was a bright spot, and makes a deadly e-reader, but their note taking functionality and editing books is pretty abysmal. There were over 120 new e-readers and e-notes released in 2022 and although there was no time to talk about every single one, the show was devoted towards the products that made the hosts excited, and also the few products that really sucked.