Good e-Reader Radio – Kindle Updates, Onyx convoluted products and Kobo News

Welcome to the Good e-Reader Radio Show! Today, Michael and Peter discuss why Amazon did not release any new hardware in 2023 and their plans for 2024. Barnes and Noble are suspending services for older Nook e-readers, and Kobo has plans for at least one new e-reader for 2024. Onyx Boox has one of the most confusing product lines, and we can’t keep track of their new hardware. Should they change this philosophy or monetize their devices with paid software? Supernote will release three new products in the next couple of months.