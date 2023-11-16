Kindle Scribe prices hits an all-time low as part of early Black Friday deal

The Kindle Scribe is down to its lowest price ever as part of early Black Friday deals. It’s even lower than what it has been during Prime Day, something that extends to the Kindle Scribe accessories as well. Bundle packages too are getting similarly discounted. Things start with the base 16 GB version of the Kindle Scribe which is also the only version that is accompanied by the Basic Stylus. All other models with higher storage come with the Premium pen.

Here is the breakdown of the prices model-wise.

Kindle Scribe 16 GB – $239.99. Discount $100. (Price inclusive of the basic pen, and paying an extra $25 will fetch you the premium pen. )

Kindle Scribe 32 GB – $279.99. Discount $110.

Kindle Scribe 64 GB – $304.99. Discount $115

Kindle Scribe 16 GB bundle offers:

Denim fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $273.97

Rose fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $273.97

Black fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $275.97

Burgundy leather cover and power adapter bundle – $291.97

Black leather cover and power adapter bundle – $293.97

Kindle Scribe 32 GB bundle offers:

Denim fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $313.97

Rose fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $313.97

Black fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $315.97

Burgundy leather cover and power adapter bundle – $331.97

Black leather cover and power adapter bundle – $333.97

Kindle Scribe 64 GB bundle offers:

Denim fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $338.97

Rose fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $338.97

Black fabric cover and power adapter bundle – $340.97

Burgundy leather cover and power adapter bundle – $356.97

Black leather cover and power adapter bundle – $358.97

Amazon has also been working diligently to ensure the Kindle Scribe offers the best note-taking experience you can have. Towards this, there have been several software updates introduced in the past several months, with the latest update just a day old. All of this makes the Kindle Scribe the best all-round package from a hardware and software point of view to offer the best note-taking, journaling, and drawing experience. Now, with prices dropping to an all-time low, you have good reason to opt for what inarguable is the biggest and the best Kindle you can have.