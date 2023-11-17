New Hanvon N10 2024 Flagship e-note comes bundled with a mic and a scanner

How many e-reader or e-note devices have you come across that comes bundled with a microphone or a scanner device? The most you can have is a free stylus pen as well as a few nibs along with maybe a case as well. It is here that the Hanvon N10 Flagship 2024 e-note scores above the rest. Apart from the e-ink tablet device itself, it is the free accessories that you get with the device that is unlike anything you have ever seen before.

Coming to the e-note itself, the new N10 2024 flagship tablet features a 10.3-inch E Ink display having 1404 x 1872 resolution. That translates to a pixel density of 227 PPI, which is pretty much ordinary stuff, it must be said. It comes with a RK3566 processor inside which is mated to 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. A sizeable 6000 mAh battery keeps things moving.

The e-note measures just 5.5mm in thickness while tipping the scales at an equally miserly 374 grams. That is inclusive of the outer protective cover which the device comes integrated with and can’t be separated. The case itself is thin yet sturdy and comes with a separate slot for holding the pen. While on the pen, it happens to be Hanvon proprietary stuff, as it is with most Hanvon accessories. An interesting thing about the electromagnetic B5 pen is that it comes with a secret chamber for holding the nibs. No need to store them elsewhere.

Also, as already stated before, the package includes a lapel mic – both the transmitter and the receiver which also explains the device itself lacking a microphone of its own. This should make voice recordings more accurate and convenient. Then there is the text scanner too also included in the package and should be a boon for office workers, students, teachers, and the like. The device otherwise runs Android 11.

You can catch up with the unboxing video here while the full review will follow soon.