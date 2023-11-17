AI in Comic Creation

AI is dominating different domains of our day-to-day lives, and the comic world is no exception. The incredible technology that has now become a big turning point in the industry can be potentially artistic, providing the best outcomes for the readers. Not only does it help to create the best story, but it also generates art that can ensure a good quality comic book.

For example, when a comic was created through AI by Johan Louwers (as per his Medium article), he found some promising results from the same. He also mentioned how tools like ChatGPT can create a comic storyline and describe every individual panel in a “detailed and individual manner”. When he asked the AI tool to create a short 16-panel story related to the Second World War topic in a Blake and Mortimer fashion, ChatGPT did that perfectly.

An interesting yet a little concerning thing about ChatGPT and AI platforms is the fact that they can generate human-like texts easily. Thanks to the transformer architecture, the AI model can take the text context into account for its generation and make the process entirely seamless. Additionally, it makes the comic thread grammatically correct and appropriate for the readers.

ChatGPT can help create comics in multiple ways. A common way to do this is by using a model to generate comic scripts, where any dataset can be used to fine-tune and generate a new read. This is likely to have a similar tone, style, dialogues, and captions as per the dataset, which can later be illustrated by comic creators for an even better outcome.

If used wisely, ChatGPT or AI tools can certainly save time, effort and resources to create comics. However, does that mean it’s a replacement for the writers or artists? Not at all! AI is just a supportive resource to make things easier for comic creators. It cannot replace or reach the level of authenticity offered by humans entirely for creating comics.

In fact, despite the human-like text generation, if the use of AI isexploited for comic strips, things can backfire. There are areas where people can spot an AI author, and that’s not a very welcoming approach in the long term.

To sum up, like other domains, AI can be used for creating comics for readers. However, the way and the intensity at which it’s used is critical for its success.