Good e-Reader Radio Show – What happened to all of the e-paper displays?

The Good e-Reader Radio Show returns! Michael and Peter will be doing a once a month radio show, on the last Sunday every month! Michael will be doing a solo show, exclusively available on the Good e-Reader website, where you will be kept up to date on the last happening of the E-Reader and E INK industry.

On the show today, Michael and Peter talk about e-paper display screens that have been announced over the years. We talk about Clearink, Plastic Logic, Pixel QI, Bridgestone, Mirasol and many others. How did these technologies originally get developed and what happened to them? Some are still in business today. The only two major e-paper brands that are currently releasing products is DES Slurry and E INK Holdings. These two, invested heavily in research and development and had a good marketing department to entice brands. One of the failures of other e-paper, is that they couldn’t manufacture to scale and never did anything, other than the first generation screens.

We also talk about how Chinese companies that used to only release e-readers in China, are now suddenly pivoting and using English on their products. Xiaomi, Bigme and Huawei are notable examples. Will this trend continue?

