TCL showcases NxtPaper MAX 10 along with a couple of other tablet devices at the MCW

TCL has a couple of tablet devices to show off at the Mobile World Congress though the most interesting among those happen to be the NxtPaper MAX 10. As gsmarena reported, The tablet comes with an FHD+ 10.36-inch display having several layers of glass with a matt anti-glare glass layer on top to ensure minimum reflection. In fact, the display offers the feel of real paper which ensures the least strain to the eyes even after prolonged usage.

Further, the tablet offers A-Pen stylus support while the 8,000 mAh battery ensures long working hours. The company claimed the battery can support long school sessions, which is crucial considering that the tablet has been designed for kids to do their schooling from home. Besides, it comes with the TCL Kids feature as well which can take care of the entertainment needs of the little ones. The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE versions.

The tablet however runs Android 11 and not the Android 12L designed for tablet devices. Under the hood lies the MediaTek 8788 processor which too isn’t of the latest make. While all of this might have been a deliberate ploy to keep the price down, there is no word what the tablet might cost or when it is set to reach Stateside. The company did reveal the NxtPaper MAX 10 will go on sale in Asia first by the middle of Q2 and is expected to be priced around 270 Euros.

TCL Tab 10s 5G

Apart from the NxtPaper MAX 10, TCL has also showcased a couple of other tablet devices as well at the MWC. Those include the TCL Tab 10s 5G which happens to be an upgrade over the TCL Tab 10s 4G. So, there is a 5G enabled MediaTek chipset this time which is coupled to a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. Plus, there is a microSD card slot as well to allow for more storage.

The 10.1-inch IPS LCD on the front is lit up by 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and has a 16:10 aspect ratio. The rear includes an 8 MP camera while the front comes with a 5 MP shooter. The tablet comes powered by an 8000 mAh battery backed by an 18W fast charger.

Similar to the NxtPaper MAX 10, the Tab 10s 5G too will be on sale by the middle of the second quarter and is priced around the 350 euro mark.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G

Then there is the TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G which comes across as a more affordable tablet option. It comes powered by the octa-core MediaTek A53 processor and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is 3 GB of RAM on-board along with 32 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable via microSD cards. Upfront lies a 10.1-inch 1,920 x 1,200 pixel IPS LCD display having a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The tablet however runs Android 11 but offers the TCL Kids feature. Battery capacity is 5,500 mAh supported by an equally disappointing 10W charger. There are two 5 MP cameras, one each at the front and back. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The tablet is set to go on sale in Asia by the end-March and is priced around 200 Euros.

TCL Tab 10 HD

Lastly, there is the TCL Tab 10 HD which is similar to the Tab 10 FHD 4G in that both have the same 5500 mAh battery with 10W charging. Both tablets come with the same 5 MP cameras at the front and rear. Also, while the TCL Tab 10 HD also comes with the 10.1-inch 16:9 display, the resolution is lower at 1,280 x 800 pixels. Further, both the tablets come powered by the same MediaTek A53 and GE8320 GPU combo.

However, there are two models of the TCL Tab 10 HD available, one that comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage which runs Android 11, and the other model that offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage which runs the Android 11 Go edition.

The TCL Tab 10 HD is priced at 180 Euros and is on sale in Europe at the moment.