New Serial Reader app will let you read classics in small chunks every day

While there might not be any dearth of e-book reading apps doing the rounds of the app stores, here is one that begs to be different in that it will let you consume a novel in small bite-sized pieces that are delivered one at a time to your smartphone or tablet every day. As DailyHub reported, the app aptly named Serial Reader will continue to send you a chunk of the reading material until you have reached the end of the novel. Each of the daily servings should take around 20 minutes of reading time.

As Michael Schmitt, the owner of the app stated, this isn’t for those who love to indulge in binge reading, spending long hours glued to the book or an e-reader. For them, reading a book in such small installments is almost akin to committing a sin. However, there are also those for whom the very sight of a big fat book might be enough to put them off. The Serial Reader app is for such people who’d like to take things in small packages, one at a time.

Another benefit of the app is that it allows for continuity in reading. Its target clientele might often go without reading for days on end. However, with the Serial Reader, they will be more inclined to read and aren’t likely to lose track of the story in between, something that they are prone to if it is a series and don’t read often. With Serial Reader, they are more prone to read every day and are more likely to complete a series rather than hang on with one for months or even years on end.

“I built the app to improve my reading habits by slowing down: limiting myself to digest smaller parts of dense literature over many days helped me think more critically about the work and retain more of the story,” Michael Schmitt wrote on the app’s website. “Others find it’s a great way to work through otherwise daunting books or to luxuriously re-read old favorites.”

However, the app right now is only serving classics even though there are around 800 of those available to read. The app otherwise is free to download and install and is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. So, for those who might have always yearned to read such classics as War And Peace, Moby-Dick, and Pride and Prejudice but never had the time to do so, here might be the perfect opportunity to get started.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.