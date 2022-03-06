Amazon is having an ebook sale on Goodreads Choice Award Winners

Amazon is having a one day only sale on Goodreads Choice Award Winners and Nominees eBooks for $4.99 or less. This includes Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir which is a great read and can be yours for $3.99 for the Kindle edition. Other notable titles is Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Year Book by Seth Rogen.

These sales are apart of the Amazon Gold Box campaign. Amazon gold box deal is their daily deal offerings across all of shopping categories. You can see these daily specials appearing under the Amazon “Today’s Deals” tab. Amazon will post their daily special offers under this wall and some limited discount offers too. Amazon rarely has ebooks in this category, so when they do, it is news worthy.

I would recommend to buy some of these books, because the savings are so pronounced. You are basically paying less than $5.00 for a bunch of books that are considered bestsellers on Amazon. The deal expires at midnight.

