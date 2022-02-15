Amazon Kindle might have competition from Xiaomi sometime soon

Xiaomi has an interesting mix of e-readers in its line-up. That includes the Xiaomi Moaan W7 10.3 Inch e-reader, the Moaan inkPad X, Mi Reader, Mi Book Pro e-reader, or the more recent Xiaomi Moaan MIX 7 launched just in January 2022. The Chinese company also offers the InkPalm 5 Mini e-reader which is unique in that it comes across as a smartphone-sized e-reading solution.

All of the above also makes for quite a formidable line-up that can be worrisome to any competitor in this space. That said, the company largely operates within China, something that restricts the wide availability of its e-readers (its other products too) in the west. The company though hasn’t ruled out expanding its operations in the west in the future and confirmed that possibility to TechRadar.

“Xiaomi is always evaluating the possibility of bringing more of its products to international markets, a decision which is based on many factors and involves extensive local market research. Although we do not have anything to announce on the global availability of our eReader products right now, it’s a decision we will continue to review in the future.,” a Xiaomi spokesperson revealed.

The Xiaomi e-readers are also decent from a hardware point of view and pack in solid specs. Take for instance the latest offering from the company, the Moaan Mix 7. It comes with a 7-inch 1680 × 1264 pixels E INK Carta HD display which comes to a 300 ppi display density. On the other side of it lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 coupled to 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A 2300 mAh battery keeps the lights on and should last a week or two depending on how much you are reading.

Also, a huge positive with the Moaan Mix 7 is that it runs Android 11, which means you can install the e-book reading app of your choice. That’s a good thing as unlike the Kindle or the Kobo, you aren’t tied to a specific ecosystem. Also, even though it’s meant to be used only in China and comes with the Chinese language, it supports the English language too.

All of this along with plenty more features make the Moaan Mix 7 quite an e-reader that can stand up to the best in the segment. Its emergence in the west, if and when that happens, will make for interesting competition with the segment leader, the Amazon Kindle as well as the Kobo or the Nook range. Meanwhile, until Xiaomi makes up its mind to launch its e-readers across the globe, you can buy them from the Good e-Reader Store which ships worldwide.