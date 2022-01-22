First look at the Xiaomi Moaan Mix 7

Xiaomi has just released a new large screen dedicated e-reader called the Moaan Mix 7. This device has a 7 inch e-paper display and it has great resolution and solid hardware. It is running Google Android 11, so you can sideload in all of your favorite apps and keep them updated with a 3rd party app market. This is a Chinese only device, but it does support English for books.

The Xiaomi MIX 7 has a 7-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1680×1264, and the display density has reached 300ppi. This is a dedicated ebook reader and doesn’t have any note taking functionality. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system. It has a g-sensor, so it will support automatic rotation for 360 degrees.

Underneath the hood is a ARM Cortex-A55 1.8 GHZ quad core processor, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a USB-C port for charging and transferring data, and WIFI to connect to the internet. It supports Bluetooth 5.1, so you can use a pair of wireless headphones to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. It is powered by a 2300 mAh battery, should should be good for a week or two.

This device is running Google Android 11, so you can install your own apps. This appears to be a Chinese only product right now, and no word if it supports English. However, you can load in your own English ebooks and read them. You can also install English apps, such as Libby, Kobo, Kindle or Nook. You will have to keep them updated, so I recommend using a 3rd party app market, such as the Good e-Reader App Store.



