Good e-Reader is now an official distributor for Bigme

Good e-Reader has become an official distributor of Bigme. This means that we now have dealer pricing and all of the products on our store, now have discounts. One of the benefits of this new relationship is that many of the products that were previously were only available in China, can now be sold worldwide. This includes the Bigme S3 Color, Bigme B1 Pro Plus Color, Crave Color and the B1 Max. All of these devices have English, which means they are extremely viable for a North American audience.

Bigme has been making e-readers and digital note taking devices for three or four years. Most of their devices only supported Chinese and no other languages. Although we reviewed all of them, they only appealed towards a very small subset of users. It wasn’t until their latest generation, which was released at the end of 2021 and early 2022 that that English was now supported. This was the deciding factor on officially doing business with the company, because millions of people who watch our videos or read our online news publication can now find value.

Here are the most compelling devices.

The Carve Color retails for $999 and is made of aluminum alloy CNC technology. It has a white bezel surrounding the e-paper screen, with a black color scheme on the left side, this makes it look like the spine of a book. This device is very slim, it is only 6.3mm thick. The e-paper display is protected by a layer of glass, so it has a flush screen and bezel design. This device has a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display and is using the color filter array of the E INK Kaleido Plus e-paper technology. The B&W panel has a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The color panel has a resolution of 936×702 and 117 PPI, it will be able to display over 5,000 different color combinations. Bigme has developed accumulated color optimization processing technology to display a wider gamut. There is an EMR layer included on the device and comes with a stylus, so you can take notes, freehand draw and edit PDF files. There is also a front-lit display to read at night. Underneath the hood is a quad-core A55 1.8GHZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has an SD card, which supports an additional 128GB of storage, so you can really max this thing out. You can charge the device and transfer data via the USB-C OTG port, it also has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1. You can unlock the Carve with a fingerprint sensor that is on the side of the unit. You will be able to listen to audiobooks, music and podcasts via the twin stereo speakers. It is powered by a giant 4,000 mAh battery, which should provide a couple weeks of usage.

The Bigme B1 Max+ Color will be available in a month or two. It has a E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido Plus color e-paper display. The black and white panel will have a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The color filter array will have a resolution of 936×702 and 117 PPI. It has a front-lit display, with a series of white LED lights that are positioned around the sides of the bezel and project light, evenly across the screen and not into your eyes. Underneath the hood is a quad-core 2.3 GHZ processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this is not enough, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 128GB. There is a USB-C port for charging and transferring data, in addition to WIFI, a SIM card tray for 4G internet. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music with the stereo speakers, or simply connect via Bluetooth 5.1 a pair of wireless headphones. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, so you should have 2-3 weeks of usage. It has Android 11.

The Bigme B1 Max is a 10.3 inch digital note taking device that is running Android 11 and has English. This gives users the ability to freehand draw, take notes and edit PDF files. You can also read digital comics, magazines, newspapers and ebooks. It comes with a free Bigme stylus with purchase. It is available now for $890 USD.

The Bigme B1 Max features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The e-paper screen is protected by a layer of glass. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system, so it has 36 white and amber LED lights.

Underneath the hood is a octa-core 2.3 GHZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. From animation and small videos, third-party applications to small games, APP running, multitasking, PDF opening, and small pages, switching, handwriting, and speed improvement can be clearly perceived by the naked eye. It has dual-mic array, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C for charging and transferring data.

