Bigme B1 Max+ Color 10.3 Color E INK E-Note is coming out soon

Bigme is going to be releasing a very interesting premium digital note taking device in a couple of months. This device will be employing E INK Kaleido Plus color e-paper and will have a massive 10.3 inch screen. The key selling points is 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an SD card and it will be running Android 11, which will make it compatible with virtually any app on the market. Although this is going to inititally be released in China, Good e-Reader will be carrying this model, because it has English.

The Bigme B1 Max+ Color has a E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido Plus color e-paper display. The black and white panel will have a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The color filter array will have a resolution of 936×702 and 117 PPI. It has a front-lit display, with a series of white LED lights that are positioned around the sides of the bezel and project light, evenly across the screen and not into your eyes.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 2.3 GHZ processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this is not enough, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 128GB. There is a USB-C port for charging and transferring data, in addition to WIFI, a SIM card tray for 4G internet. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music with the stereo speakers, or simply connect via Bluetooth 5.1 a pair of wireless headphones. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, so you should have 2-3 weeks of usage.

This is a digital note taking device. It is shipping with the Bigme stylus. You get 4,096 degrees pressure sensativity and you can writing in over 16 different colors. This will make freehand drawing, making notes or highlighting words better than a black and white E INK display. You will also be able to read comics, magazines and manga in full color, which will really make this type of content shine. Currently, 10.3 is the largest panel that can handle color E INK, so 13.3 inch screens are totally out of the question.

The B1 Max+ Color is running Google Android 11 as the main operating system. It does not have an app store preinstalled. You will have to download an alternative app store, such as the Good e-Reader App Store or access web-based apps with APKMIRROR, which is one of the best. I wish you could sideload Google Play on it, but it will likely not work, although the Open Android version of Play, MIGHT work.

This device will likely retail for over $1,000 USD. It will likely be on sale in the next month or two.

