Surface Pro 8 4G LTE models now on sale, range starts at $1,350

The Surface Pro 8 with integrated 4G LTE support is now available to buy, Liliputing reported. However, Microsoft is offering the device as a business aid though there is no stopping anyone from buying the same. However, since it is targeted at business users at the moment, it comes pre-loaded with the Windows 11 Pro OS.

The Surface Pro 8 otherwise comes powered by the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor along with a max of 32 GB of memory on the top model. A 13-inch 120 Hz display having a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels makes up the front. Prices start at $1350 and stretch to $1850 for the highest specced model. The keyboard and Surface Pen have to be procured separately. The LTE modem, meanwhile, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 which happens to be the same as the one that comes integrated within the Snapdragon 855 and the Snapdragon 8cx series of processors.

Anyone looking for a more affordable option will have to turn to the base Surface Pro 8 device which however is only Wi-Fi enabled and lacks 4G LTE support. It starts at $900 and features the Windows 11 Home version. Then there also is the Surface Go 3 which offers integrated 4G support but has a smaller display and reduced processing power. The Surface Go 3 range starts at $730.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.