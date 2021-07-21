Amazon Kindle sale has made the Paperwhite or Kindle even cheaper

Amazon is hosting a Kindle sale event wherein the base models of the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite are on offer at discounted prices. Take for instance the ad-supported version of the Kindle Paperwhite. The 8 GB model is now on sale for $85, which is 35 percent less than the regular price of $130. The 32 GB model is now available for $105, which again is $55 less than the usual price of $160.

That should be more than decent for an e-reader that carries an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand being submerged in water for up to 2 meters for a max of one hour. It has better contrast and a higher resolution of 300 dpi, all of which make the new Paperwhite a nice e-reader to have, something that you shouldn’t mind taking to the beach or the poolside as well.

For those who’d prefer something even more affordable, there is the base Kindle model that can be picked up for a measly $60. That is $30 less than the usual price of $90 though here again, it is the ad-supported model that is on offer. There is a similar discount available for the Kindle Kids Edition as well, which is now available for $70, which again is 36 percent lower than the usual price of $110.

There also are a lot of reasons to opt for the basic Kindle model, prime among which is the excellent backlit LED display. The Kindle allows for listening to audiobooks too even though it can store only a limited number of audiobooks. The Kid’s model comes bundled with a two-year worry-free guarantee along with free access to the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service for a year.

So, for those who might have been longing for a no-nonsense e-reader device, this could be the best deal one might have at the moment. Prices are almost the same as what it was during last month’s Prime Day sales.