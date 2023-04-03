Amazon Kindles are on sale again

It’s pretty common to see Kindle e-readers being offered on sale. Last weekend, the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Scribe were on sale though that lasted for just a few days. Now, not only are those models on sale, but most modern Kindles are also on sale. This applies to the Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. The Kindle Oasis and the Kindle Scribe have been left out of the deal for reasons best known to Amazon.

That said, a coupon on the Kindle Scribe will give you $25 worth of free e-books. The offer applies to the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The code to avail of the request is 25SCRIBE.

Otherwise, here is the complete list of the Kindle devices on sale and discounted rates.