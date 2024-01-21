An illustrated ‘Hunger Games’ to be released

From bestselling novels, to a blockbuster movie franchise, to a upcoming live production, now, The Hunger Games will be released on Oct. 1st in an Illustrated Edition. Published by Scholastic, the illustrated book will feature more than 30 black and white drawings from Paris based visual artist, Nico Delort.

Author Suzanne Collins shared in a statement, “Certain illustrations made an indelible impression on me growing up, and the images are forever linked to books I love, including John Tenniel’s classic drawings for ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and Fritz Eichenberg’s wood engravings for ‘Wuthering Heights.’”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “Delort’s art goes back to Collins’ text rather than riffing on the movies. For example, the film adaptations rendered the Cornucopia as a metallic monolith, only vaguely in the shape of a horn. Delort’s rendition makes it look more like a twisted Thanksgiving decoration.” “Those of us who have been enthralled by the world of The Hunger Games for the past 15 years will have new reason to be spellbound, as this new illustrated edition gives us both a reason to reread the novel (which continues to resonate) and a chance to see it with new eyes, through the extraordinary vision of Nico Delort,” Scholastic editorial director David Levithan said in a new statement.

Collins’ four Hunger Games books have sold about 100 million copies to date.