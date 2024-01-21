Some older Boox models launched years back still getting latest update

The last time Onyx Boox introduced a new software update was back in November 2023. Not surprisingly, the company’s more recent devices were among the first to receive the update though several other models too were among the recipients of the update. While all of this is nice, the update has also made it to devices such as the Boox Note2, which as Nathan of the e-Book Reader Blog stated is indeed surprising.

That is because the company usually claims they will provide free firmware updates for a device for at least three years after it is launched. The Boox Note2 was however launched back in 2019, which makes it over 4 years old. There are also reports of a few other older devices such as the Poke2 and the Nova2 that too have received the new update version 3.5. All of this is great as this can be like letting the device have a fresh lease of life even though it might be years old, more so when the company has stopped selling regular Note devices.

So, if you have any of the models mentioned above – Note2, Poke2, Nova2 – it might be worth checking out if there is an update available in your region. You can do so by going to Settings > Firmware Update. However, the thing to keep in mind is that updates are only going to be available for a limited amount of time. So, if you think you have missed out on the update or have waited too long but haven’t received the update, you will have to get in touch with the company for the same.