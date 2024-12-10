AOC XiaoQ Reader With 5.76-inch E Ink Display Launched

Small e-readers are becoming rarer by the day but here is one that seems to defy the trend. It is the AOC XiaoQ Reader e-reader device which, as ITHome reported, comes with a 5.76-inch E Ink display. It translates to a display resolution of 680 x 920 or 198 PPI pixel density. That might be a few pixels less than the range-topping 300 PPI resolution seen on recent devices but it should be par for the course. The e-reader boasts a more squarish form factor but at 155 grams, it is the same weight or maybe even lighter than many a smartphone.

It offers a Day Mode and Moon Mode which you can invoke depending on whether you are reading in day time or at night. As is already understandable, the Day mode offers a bright screen that is perfect for reading in daytime or even under direct sunlight. Moon Mode has a more soft lighting that is perfect for reading at night. In both modes, you have a glare-free reading experience that is extremely eye-friendly.

Making the device function is a quad-core processor which works in tandem with a 1 GB RAM. It offers 16 GB of storage though you can always add more storage if needed via external memory cards. Providing the juice is a 1500 mAh battery which lasts several weeks comfortably on a single charge. It runs Android and supports the installation of third-party Android app as per requirement.

The e-reader also comes with an intelligent sorting feature wherein all of your books gets sorted and stored in your library according to the book type. Then there is also the intelligent search feature as well that will let you find the specific chapter or a document quickly and easily. Another nice thing about the AOC XiaoQ Reader is that it offers several layout option for PDF files. You can choose the one that you feel most comfortable with.

The AOC XiaoQ Reader can be ordered via JingDong where it is priced 699 yuan. That comes to around to around 86.27 USD.