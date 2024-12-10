Several Kobo e-Reader Discounted as Part of Holiday Sale

Kobo offers discounts on several of its frontline e-reader devices, and the prices are the same as during Black Friday sales. Deals are available on the Kobo Clara Colour, Kobo Sage, and the Kobo Elipsa 2E. The Kobo Libra Colour is not included in the sale and is selling at its original rate. Interestingly, the Kobo Clara Colour has been discounted for the first time since its launch in April of this year. The Clara BW, too, was launched at the same time and has yet to be offered on sale.
Also, the Kobo Elipsa 2E offers the highest discount of $50, bringing its price down to $349. After that, the Kobo Sage had a price discount of $30, so it is now selling for $239. Lastly, the Kobo Clara Colour is selling for $20 less, now priced at $129. Apart from these, Kobo is also offering a gift card deal wherein every buyer can gain a $10 bonus after spending $50.
The Kobo Clara Color is the cheapest of the lot. It comes with a 6-inch Kaleido 3 display. Everything is in colour, bringing comics or manga to life like never before. Also, you can highlight texts in colour for the first time. The ComfortLight PRO feature makes things soothing for your eyes, whether you read in bright, sunlit conditions or the dark. It’s waterproof, so you can continue reading at the pool or beach.
The Kobo Sage is slightly bigger, offering an 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display. It also is the Kobo to go for if you prefer reading in black-and-white and are also fond of the page turn buttons. It, too, boasts a waterproof build. It lasts several weeks on a single charge, while the 32 GB of onboard storage can hold thousands of e-books easily. Moreover, you can also jot down notes with a pen that you must procure separately.
The Kobo Elipsa 2E shouldn’t need any introduction either. It is the most prominent e-reader that Kobo offers. It also supports note-taking, for which the pen comes bundled with the device. Besides being a great e-reader and note-taking device, the Elipsa 2E is also a testament to the company’s commitment to a safe and sustainable environment, as it is made from recycled and ocean-bound plastic and recycled magnesium alloy.
The discount on e-readers will last until December 24, while the deal on gift cards will remain valid until January 5, 2025.
