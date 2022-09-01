ASUS releases foldable Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop

ASUS has one-upped Samsung’s folding smartphones in the form of its incredible Zenbook 17 Fold OLED bendable laptop. The computer is an engineering marvel, touting a gorgeous 17.3-inch 2.5K touch-enabled OLED display that folds in half. The screen has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness levels of 500 nits, and it can output 1.07 billion colors. ASUS unveiled the product at IFA 2022, a yearly exhibition held in Berlin, Germany.

When folded in half, the lower half of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is automatically disabled. Users can place the ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad can be placed on top to use the 17 Fold OLED as a conventional laptop, making it incredibly versatile.

Other specifications of the foldable OLED laptop from Zenbook include the Intel Core i7-1250U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory, up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, 5MP camera, and a 75WHrs battery compatible with 65W USB-C charging.

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has high-end audio features, with a built-in mic and a quad-speaker system from Harmon Kardon. It also comes with Alexa and Cortana integration. As for the ports, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While the Zenbook Fold series of laptops aren’t new, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the largest and most ambitious foldable computer we’ve seen from ASUS to date. You can expect to pay a whopping $3,999 or more depending on the model of your choice.