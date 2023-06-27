Barbara Kingsolver Wins Women’s Prize for Fiction Again

Image credit: thebookseller

The Women’s Prize for Fiction has announced its new winner for the year 2023. This year the award has been won by Barbara Kingsolver for her incredible book Demon Copperhead which was released last year. The award made Kingsolver the only writer to win the Women’s Prize for Fiction twice. Earlier, she won the award for “The Lacuna,” which received a great response from the readers.

Winner of Many Awards

During the award ceremony, Kingsolver received a £30,000 prize from the 2023 Chair of Judges, Louise Minchin. The prize money was apparently provided by an anonymous donor. She also received a Bessie, a “limited-edition bronze figurine” from Grizel Niven.

Born on April 8, 1955, Barbara Kingsolver is one of the most eminent novelists, essayists, and poets in America. She’s popular for her exclusive work in different genres like social justice, biodiversity, and related genres. Some of her notable work includes The Poisonwood Bible, Animal, Vegetable, Miracle, and Flight Behavior.

Kingsolver has won several other awards in her career. She also received the National Humanities Medal in 2000 from the (then) President Bill Clinton. As for other wins, Kingsolver has won awards (according to her Wikipedia page) like:

Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

James Beard Award

Los Angeles Times Book Prize

Los Angeles Times Book Prize Edward Abbey EcoFiction Award

Physicians for Social Responsibility National Award

Arizona Civil Liberties Union Award and many more

Powerful and Significant Book

Author and journalist Louise Minchin called Demon Cooperhead a “towering, deeply powerful and significant book.” During his speech, he said, “In a year of outstanding fiction by women, we made a unanimous decision on Demon Copperhead as our winner. Brilliant and visceral, it is storytelling by an author at the top of her game. We were all deeply moved by Demon, his gentle optimism, resilience, and determination despite everything being set against him.” You can read his full speech and watch the moment when Barbara Kingsolver was announced as the winner of the award here.

Team Good-e-reader congratulates Barbara Kingsolver for her well-deserving win!

