Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday e-Reader Deals

If you are looking to get a brand new e-reader there are plenty of savings and deals to be had. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Onyx and a myriad of others are heavily slashing the price. This is useful if you are upgrading to a new e-reader from a very old one, or looking to knock off a few early Christmas gifts.

Kindle

In the United States, the Kindle Paperwhite is likely the best deal to be had. What are the main differences between the Paperwhite and Signature Edition? The Sig has wireless charging and an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the front-lit display and color temperature system, based on your environment. The Paperwhite 8GB is normally is available for $139.99, however it has received a $45 discount and can be yours for $94. The 16GB variant has gotten a $50 discount and can be yours for $99.99. In other markets such as Canada, UK, Australia, you can click on the links and see the prices in local currencies.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis used to be the most premium e-reader that used to be available, but this has since been supplanted by the upcoming Kindle Scribe, which has a massive 10-inch screen. The Oasis with 8GB is on sale with a $85 discount and the price is now $164.00, and the 16GB variant is $95 off, coming in at $184. If you need access to 4G/LTE networks to buy books while on the go, this version is available for $254 with the $95 savings.

The brand new entry level Kindle has just been put on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as well. They aren’t discounting it nearly as much as the other Kindles, but this is the first time that’s it’s been on sale since it was released on October 12th.

Kobo

In the United States you can beat the holiday rush and save $20 on Kobo Libra 2 until December 1st. With support for Kobo Audiobooks, and FREE shipping. Save $40 on Kobo Elipsa during Black Friday! Bundled with Kobo Stylus and a SleepCover, it’s your complete note-taking package. If you are looking to buy a premium e-reader, save $30 on Kobo Sage during Black Friday! It’s their most immersive eReader, with every feature at your fingertips.

Meanwhile, in Canada, save $20 on Kobo Libra 2 until December 1st. With support for Kobo Audiobooks, and FREE shipping. Save $30 on Kobo Sage during Black Friday! It’s their most immersive eReader, with every feature at your fingertips. Save $40 on Kobo Elipsa during Black Friday! Bundled with Kobo Stylus and a SleepCover, it’s your complete note-taking package.

Barnes and Noble

Barnes and Noble has both the Nook Glowlight 4 and the Nook Glowlight 4e on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. The price of the Nook Glowlight 4e is surprisingly low, you can get one today for only $59.99. That’s 50% off the regular price of $119.99, and it’s by far the lowest price for any e-reader currently available. Finally, the Nook Glowlight 4 is marked down by $30 to $119.99. This is a very good e-reader with a 300 PPI display, so fonts will looks sharp. The sale ends for both of these products on November 28th, so time is of the essence.

Onyx Boox

If you are looking to buy a digital note taking device with an E INK screen, Onyx is one of the best brands in the world. Good e-Reader has a number of products marked down until the end of the month. The Onyx Boox Note Air 2 is regularly $499 and is on sale for $449.99. The Nova Air C with a full color Kaleido 2 display is on sale for $429.99 and the regular price is $449.99. The Poke 4 Lite is a dedicated e-reader and is one of the best models they have. It has received a $10 discount and is now $139.99. You can see all of the Onyx Boox products on sale on the Good e-Reader Store, HERE.