Bigme X6 is a 13.3 digital note taking device with English

Bigme is in the process of launching 6 new EINK products. Some feature the latest generation E INK Kaleido Plus technology, such as the Carve Color and B1 Pro Plus. The company has just released the X6, which is a new 13.3 inch digital note taking device with Android 11, 6GB of RAM and a whopping 128 GB of internal storage. This might be the best 13.3 inch on the market, since it is running Android 11 and can sideload apps. It is now available from the Good e-Reader Store for $950 and comes with a free case and stylus.

The Bigme X6 features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 2220×1650 with 207 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The color scheme is a light grey, which blends very nicely in the grey screen. It has 36 white and amber LED lights, which is rare on a 13.3, so there is a front light and color temperature system.

The 13.3-inch large ink screen is comparable to the size of A4 paper. It has a wide enough field of view for both office work and reading. It can perfectly display various types of documents with complex layouts, and at the same time reduce the frequency of frequent page turning.

Underneath the hood is an octacore 2.3GHZ processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This is the most powerful e-note on the market and easily beats the Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2, and also the Fujitsu Quaderno A4 second generation. It is running Android 11 as the primary operating system and supports English right out the box. It does not have an app store, but you can easily sideload in your own apps, or an alternative app market such as Amazon.

The X6 also supports handwriting in more than a dozen mainstream formats such as PDF, EPUB, TXT, FB2, AZW3, etc. It is easy to take notes and make annotations. For professional-level and complex documents with large layout and complex typesetting, X6 easily supports the presentation of original versions in various formats, enjoying the “authentic” reading pleasure and higher efficiency. It is also equipped with Bigme’s exclusive magnetic smart remote control pen, whether it is handwriting or remote voice control, it can be retracted freely. For example, page turning, sleep wake-up, front light switch and custom button functions can all be easily completed by the smart remote control pen. At the same time, you can also enter the voice remote control mode with one key, including new meeting minutes, hand notes, opening PDF files screenshots, etc. It is very convenient. The smart remote control pen can be directly attached to the leather case when it is not in use.

We will be reviewing this in the next few weeks. If there is anything you want us to focus on, let me know.