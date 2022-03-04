Hanvon 1020 with 10.3-inch E Ink Carta suits both work and entertainment

Hanvon has an interesting line-up of E Ink tablet devices that also double up as an e-reader. Take for instance the Hanvon 1020 which comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta display having a 4:3 aspect ratio and an 1872 x 1404 resolution which translates to a 227 PPI. The tablet also supports warm and cold two-tone color temperature settings to allow for stress free operation in any ambient lighting condition.

Under the hood lies a new 1.8 GHz quad-core processor which the company said allows for 30 percent improvement in CPU performance while files now open 15 percent quicker. The screen refresh rate has improved by a massive 116 percent while stand-by time has improved by 50 percent. There is 4 GB of memory on board along with 64 GB of native storage for storing e-books, PDF files, and other digital content.

The company has positioned the tablet as one that is well suited for office applications as much as it is for entertainment like reading e-books or listening to audiobooks. With Android on-board, there shouldn’t be any dearth of apps to make the most of the excellent hardware specs that the tablet comes with. That applies to both productivity apps and e-book reading. Another huge positive with the tablet and which should add to its pan-world appeal is its inherent support for English.

Further, the Hanvon 1020 comes bundled with a stylus with precision pressure sensing technology and a replaceable refill. This can be handy for taking quick notes, annotations, or sketching diagrams. This makes the tablet best suited for those in the engineering stream as well as others such as students, designers, artists, and so on. To aid in office application, the tablet comes with several convenient features such as phonetic transcription, voice-to-text recording, handwriting to text, or real-time transcription for that quick office presentation. For power, there is the 4,000 mAh battery on-board.

Apart from these, there is a built-in dictionary as well with multi-language support. Plus, content can also be synced across various devices in real-time which further adds to user convenience. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The latter allows for attachment with compatible external accessories which can be a keyboard, mouse, earbuds, and so on. This adds to the productivity quotient of the device which can easily transform from a notebook for office application to an e-reader for reading books or listening to audiobooks.

Among the other convenient features of the Hanvon 1020 include a fingerprint unlock system to allow for security. The device also boasts of a metal body for enhanced strength. On the whole, the Hanvon 1020 comes across as an E Ink tablet and e-reader combo device for both work and entertainment. The device sells in China for around 2450 Yuan, which comes to around $388 USD.