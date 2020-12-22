B&N Nook and Kobo Libra H2O e-readers are on sale

Barnes and Noble is running another sale boxing day, the latest generation Nook Glowlight Plus 7.8 is $30 off. This deal is available for everyone shopping in their retail stores, but also online. Kobo is also running a promotional campaign, on the Kobo Libra H2O, which they hardly ever on sale. It is $20 off and can be purchased online directly from Kobo, but also Walmart too. They are running similar savings for Canadians from Chapters Indigo and also Kobo.ca.

I believe the Kobo Libra H2O is likely the best of these two deals. It has a great screen and resolution for reading ebooks. It supports CBR/CBZ formats, which is tremendous for people who like to read manga. You can borrow ebooks from the public library right on the e-reader via Overdrive.

Amazon normally runs boxing day sales for the Kindle line of e-readers, but this year it is not going to happen. The company is completely sold out of the entry level Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. There are no estimated dates when they will be back in stock, normally they at least give a general date. Amazon has been hit hard by COVID supply constraints all year long.



