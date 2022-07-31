Britney Spears memoir completed, but delayed by paper shortage

If in twenty years from now you were asked “What were the main topics of discussion around 2020?” you likely wouldn’t be too hard pressed to come up with something to talk about. Although many other topics have dominated the main news cycle, the story of Britney Spears has been prevalent in the celebrity news.

There are many areas of interests with Britney Spears: from her days as a child actor, to finding superstardom as a teenager. However, lately, the news around Spears has been centered on her falling out with her family and the issue of conservatorship in her life. Framing Britney Spears is a documentary film which was released in 2021, which takes another look at the pop star’s prolific career, and highlights a social movement which rallied around Spears against her court-mandated conservatorship.

In a follow up to the films momentum, Spears signed a $15 million dollar book deal in February 2022 with publishers by Simon & Schuster to write a detailed tell-all memoir. Reportedly, she has finished penning it, but due to a paper shortage, the release date of January 2023 has been put on hold with no new firm release date offered- as it’s not clear when the shortage will be resolved (TMZ). According to a Publishers Weekly report in March 2022, there are many reasons for the global paper shortage; including production labor shortages, shipping issues, and an increased demand for books during the COVID-19 pandemic.

