Can you expand the storage of your Kindle?

Amazon currently offers three main Kindle models. There’s the base model Kindle without any extra features, the mid-range Kindle Paperwhite for most people, and the top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis with a large, beautiful e-paper screen. All of Amazon’s e-readers serve their purpose well and last for many years.

A shared feature among the current Kindle lineup is the internal storage, which is more or less the same across all models. You get an 8GB option for every Kindle and a larger 32GB variant for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kindle Oasis. Unless you own the maxed out Oasis or the Paperwhite Signature Edition, you don’t have much space in your Amazon device.

Previously, Kindles offered a solution for the storage problem by offering expandability via an SD card slot. That was in the past though, so if you’re wondering whether you can you expand the storage of your next-gen Kindle, the answer is not positive. Unfortunately, the 10th Gen Kindle, 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite, and 10th Gen Kindle Oasis no longer come with Micro SD slots, so you cannot increase the device storage.

There is something that you can do in the event that your Kindle runs out of storage. Since your e-books and audiobooks are synced with your Amazon account, you can switch to the “cloud view” on your Kindle e-reader. That way, your e-books won’t be stored locally, thereby creating more room on your device.

Another great way to free up some space on your Kindle is to remove anything you have already read. Since 8GB is enough to hold about 10,000 e-books, chances are that your memory is full because you’ve been hoarding books. Transfer the titles that you’re not going to indulge in any time soon to your computer or to the cloud for now. You can then finish off your immediate to-read list and return to the others later on.

In a perfect world, Amazon would consider bringing back the Micro SD card slot to its Kindles. Unfortunately, that is not the case for now. The company could compromise by adding support for USB-C OTG flash drives, but that still remains unavailable. It’s a shame because all the big names in the business like Boyue, Bigme, Pocketbook, and Onyx Boox include OTG support in their e-readers and e-notes. If it really means that much to you, perhaps it’s time to move on to better E Ink tablets and leave Amazon’s vanilla e-readers behind.