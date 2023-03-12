DIY e-reader project using Raspberry Pi and 4.2-inch E Ink display

Here is something that can make DIY enthusiasts feel excited about. It’s a new e-reader project powered by a Raspberry Pi that you can make on your own. Conceived by Reddit user, thataintthis, the e-reader supports several e-book formats such as EPUB, CBZ, and PDF, to name a few. It is a proof-of-concept, open-source project that is still being worked upon. That means anyone who has a better idea is welcome to implement those and come up with something else to suit individual tastes.

For the display, the e-reader makes do with a 4.2-inch e-paper display, which means it is a rather small e-reader device you will have when finished. That will also depend on the casing that you will eventually use to enclose the entire thing. As things stand at the moment, everything is still a work-in-progress thing and you can 3D print your own case for it.

As for the processor, it is Raspberry Pi 3 that is the minimum you will need for the same though more recent iterations will always deliver better results. As is evident in the video, page refresh times are quite fast with no noticeable lag as such. Also, the concept relies on physical buttons for turning pages, which should be of liking to those who prefer it that way. Refer to the Github page here for all the details, including the list of components you will need as well as the means to assemble everything.

