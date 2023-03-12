Amazon offering partial refunds on Kindle Scribe Case

Here is something interesting that Amazon has done to one of the cases meant for the Kindle Scribe. When the case first went on sale, it was referred to as the Premium Leather Cover and was priced at $89.99. However, as the ebook reader reported, the case has since been subjected to a downgrade of sorts and is now being offered for $10 less. There is a change in the name of the case as well as the same is now being referred to as the Brush Print Leather cover.

It is not known what might have prompted Amazon to change the name of the case though as author Nathan speculated in the post, it is a couple of negative reviews that could be responsible for the downgrade. It turned out to have the lowest rating among all covers meant for the Kindle Scribe, something that does not make it deserving of a Premium tag. However, the good thing here is that Amazon is offering partial refunds to those who have procured the case at its original price.

As the author mentioned, it is not every day that you come across instances of Amazon offering partial refunds on something that you bought several months back. Maybe the retailer is expecting some positive reviews on the product now that they have lowered the price for the same. Meanwhile, there are a few used Brush Print Leather cover cases also available at almost half the original price, or $46.91 specifically. So, that is something that Kindle Scribe owners might want to look at. As it is, the Kindle Scribe recently got a much-deserved update that has made it a lot more usable than what it was prior to that.

