Do you like warm lighting on your e-reader?

The vast majority of e-readers have white and amber LED lights that are positioned alongside the bezel and project light evenly across the screen. White LED lights provide the traditional front-lit display, which give you a nice bright, screen. The amber LED lights give a warm candlelight effect, which helps mute the screen, so it isn’t so bright. If you mix the white and amber LED lights together, you can blend the two together. The purpose of the warm lighting system is to read in the dark and not disturb your partner, while reading in bed. Since so many e-readers have this technology, are people actually using it regularly? Do you like warm light?

The Barnes and Noble Simple Touch with Glowlight was the first e-reader to incorporate amber LED lights. This device was released in 2012 and was sold until 2014, when it was discontinued. Soon afterwards the industry took notice of the new lighting system. The 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite really hyped up this technology and is a major selling point. Kobo dubbed amber LED lights as ComfortLight, and the Kobo Aura HD was the first product to use it, back in early 2013.

One of the best elements about the entire lighting system is versatility. There are thousands of different customization options to blend the two lights together, or just use one or the other. These two lights really shine, if your e-reader supports dark mode, which inverts the color. It turns the background black and the text white, combined with the white and amber LED lights, you can really optimize it for night reading.

Personally, I never use the amber LED lights. I find it looks too artificial. I grew up reading paperback and hardcover books, which typically have a white background with black text, so I like to keep my e-reading experience simple. The big questions is, do you prefer warm light on its own or blended together with the front-lit display? Or is the whole thing just a marketing gimmick?



