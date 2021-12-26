Good e-Reader

Kobo Boxing Day Sale is live on Amazon

By

Kobo regularly discounts their entry level e-reader models on their website and their retailing partners follow suit. The Kobo Boxing Day Sale is a different story, the company is offering some serious discounts on Amazon in the United States and Amazon Canada. The Kobo Forma is their flagship e-reader and the regular price in the US is $249.99 and it is on sale for $209.99. In Canada, the Forma everyday street price is $299.99 and is on sale for $259.99. The Clara HD is also on sale, in the United States the Clara HD Sleep Bundle has been discounted by $10, but the e-reader by itself has not received any savings. Meanwhile, in Canada, the normal price is $149.99 and is now available for $119.99.

 

