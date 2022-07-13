Do you want free Kindle ebook credit?

Amazon Prime Day is ongoing and many people are flocking to the website to get some amazing deals on all sorts of products. We have a huge writeup on the best Kindle discounts that are available. One of the things that floated under the radar was a limited time promotion for free ebook credit. If you spend $10 on Kindle books from July 8th to July 21st you can get $5 back.

The promotion is only for US customers, Amazon tends not to run these credits in very many markets. Offer applies to all eBooks made available through Amazon.com and smile.amazon.com, including pre-orders that are fulfilled within the offer period. The offer does not apply to eBook pre-orders that are fulfilled outside the offer period, physical goods, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your eBook purchase), print books, or digital subscriptions such as Unlimited.



In order to redeem the offer you need to login to your Amazon account and buy an ebook. You then need to click on this LINK to get your free credit. Within four days Amazon will send you an email, letting you the credit has been sent to your account and then you have 21 days after it is applied to your account to redeem it, or it will expire.

