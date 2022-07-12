These are all the Kindle e-readers on sale for Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day just went live for North America and if you are looking to buy a new Kindle e-reader, now is the time. The 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model is 32% off and you can buy it for 94.00, the regular price is $139.99. The 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is likely the best deal of the day and heavily recommended. You can receive a 29% discount and the sale price is $134.99, whereas the everyday street price is $189.99.

Both of the new Kindles look the exact same, in terms of design and screen size. They have a 6.8 inch E INK Carta 1200 touchscreen display with a resolution of 1236 by 1648 and 300 PPI. The screens are completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. One of the nice things about body, is that the bezels have been slimmed on each side and the top of the device. There are some tremendous benefits of the new Carta display panels, such as a 20% increase in performance and this directly allowed Amazon to create the new animated page turn system. There is support for E INK Regal technology for image updates. Regal virtually eliminates the need for a full refresh, giving the viewer smoother viewing transitions.

There are now 17 white and amber LED lights, instead of just 4 white LED lights on the 10th Generation Paperwhite. This gives users the ability to mix and match the different lights, for a warm candlelight effect. The light distribution is even, and this is the best lighting system ever made by Amazon. It absolutely trumps the Oasis or Voyage. The Signature Edition has the added benefit of an ambient light sensor on the side of the screen, it will automatically adjust the illumination based on the environment.

Underneath the hood is an MT8113 SOC 1 GHZ processor, 512MB of RAM and 8 GB of storage for the Paperwhite and 32GB of internal storage on the Signature Edition. When you power them on for the first time, you actually have way less storage available. The Paperwhite has 5.6 GB and the Sig has 28, this is because the operating system takes up room, in addition to all of the other programs such as X-Ray, Word Wise, Goodreads and others. They are both powered by a 1700 mAh battery, which should provide about a months worth of usage, before you need to recharge. The Signature has the advantage of being able to charge on wireless QI charging pads or the dock Amazon sells. They also both have a USB-C port, which is useful for people who just want to use one cable for our their devices.

More Kindles are on sale!

There are a bevy of other Kindle models that are on sale on Prime Day, which lasts for two days. Any of the links you click on will go the Amazon listing in all major markets, such as Canada, US, UK, Germany, Japan etc. Prices will likely be different in your local region, all of our prices are in USD.

This is based on the Amazon Kindle Basic, which came out in 2019. It is on sale for $49, which is a stellar savings, since the regular price is $109.99. However, this deal is only reserved for customers who have Prime Membership. The Kindle Kinds Edition has a six inch screen with 212 PPI and has a front-lit display. There are four cases to choose from and an upgraded two year warranty for any damage. There is also a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has thousands of age appropriate books to read, all for free. This is also ad-free, and there are no Kids models that serve advertisements at all. I think this is a really good for the kid in your family, but adults can use it too, it has so much value, at a really good price.

This deal includes a Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—up to a $249 value. It has the exact same specs as the regular Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model, with 300 PPI and warm light. The regular price is $159.99, but you can buy it today for a $55 discount, which comes to $104.99.

The entry level Kindle e-reader features a 6 inch E Ink Carta display with a resolution of 800×600 and 167 PPI. This is the first Kindle with a front-light display, which allows you to control the brightness using a slider bar. It has 4 LED lights that are on the bottom of the bezel and project light upwards, so it is not shining in your eyes. It has front-lit display, 8GB of storage and support for Audible audiobooks. When people are new to the Amazon Kindle ecosystem, this is the e-reader they start with, since the barrier of entry is quite low. The regular price is $89.99, but you can save 50% and yo can buy one today for $44.99.

The Kindle Oasis 3 features a 7 inch E Ink Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1680 x 1264 and 300 PPI. The screen is made of glass and the body is made of high grade aluminum. It has a front-lit display and was the first Kindle with a color temperature system when it came out in 2019. It has 25 LED lights, of which 12 of them are white and 13 amber. Underneath the hood is a Freescale/NXP IMX7 dual core 1 GHZ processor, 512 MB of RAM. The Oasis has kept the two manual page turn buttons on the right side of the screen and there is an option in the settings menu to reverse the page turns, so up is down and down is up, which is ideal for manga. This is the only Kindle model that has physical page turn buttons. If you are holding the e-reader in one hand when reading an ebook, there is a setting to disable the touchscreen, this is useful if you are taking public transit and are holding onto something or juggling a baby in the other hand.

The Oasis has tremendous build quality and remains one of their best sellers. The regular price is $299, but on Prime Day it has received a $90.00 discount the 32GB model can be yours for $209.99.

If you are looking to pickup a new Amazon Kindle e-reader, in addition to a case, the Essential Bundles might be for you. The company has three different bundles available which comprise of the e-reader, case and a wall charger. The deals range from 30% off to 50% off, so there is some significant savings.

The Amazon Kindle Basic model came out in 2019 and there is are two bundles available for it, one for the white color and one for black. Each one comes with its own unique case. You can get the white model with sandstone white cover for $72, while the black one with a custom Kindle cover is $67. The 3rd generation Kindle Oasis is one of the best e-readers ever made and many brands in 2022 are still copying the design. The Essentials bundle for this reader comes with 5 different cases, which are made of fabric, but most of them are real leather in a myriad of colors. This is likely the best deal, they range from $40 off to $57 off. So, this might be the best deal available.

The 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite has a number of bundle deals. There are a couple that come with a case and the docking station, as well one bundle for each of the cases that are developed for it, some are made of wood, leather, fabric and cork.

Wrap Up

Amazon is really pushing all their Kindle e-readers on Prime Day, and this is basically the first time that every single model has significant savings and there are so many bundles to choose from. Obviously here at Good e-Reader we focus primarily on Kindles, since they are the most popular brand in the world, however there are a ton of 3rd party cases and accessories available too. What are you buying for Prime Day?

