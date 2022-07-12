Kobo Libra 2 and Kobo Sage on sale for Prime Day

Kobo is having a big sale for Prime Day on Amazon. What is most surprising is that the Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 are the only two models that have discounts and these are their latest generation devices, which makes it very compelling. The Kobo Sage is likely their flagship e-reader right now and it has the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 e-paper technology. The list price is $259 and it has received a 12% discount and can be yours for $229.99. The Kobo Libra 2 would be considered their midrange device, it has physical page turn buttons and tremendous battery life. The list price is normally $179.99 and has a 11% discount and the sale price is $159.99.

Kobo Sage’s 8″ flush, high definition E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen offers deep contrast, super-clear readability, and faster page turns on an expansive display. The eye-catching glare free HD display with Comfort Light PRO allows for brightness and blue light control. Dark Mode offers a new way to reduce eyestrain. It has physical page turn buttons and can be used with an optional stylus to draw, take notes, edit books and PDF files. You can sync with your Dropbox library and import books right onto the reader. It also has Pocket and Overdrive integration, to borrow and read ebooks from your local library.

Kobo Libra 2’s improved 7″ HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen delivers a faster display, quicker page turns, and deeper contrast. Always glare-free—unlike your smartphone or tablet. Comfort Light PRO’s adjustable brightness and blue light reduction technology limits eyestrain and lets you read well into the night, without affecting your sleep. Dark Mode offers the option of white text on a black background. You can take your story to the park, the beach, the tub, or even out in the rain. Life happens, rain or shine, now your reading life can, too. *Meets requirements of IPX8 rating. Waterproof for up to 60 minutes in up to 2 meters of water.

If you don’t want to buy the Kobo Sage or Libra from Amazon, Kobo has also put the same deals live on their website. The Sage is on sale for 229.99 and Libra 2 for $159.99. They also have the Clara HD as a website exclusive. The regular price is $119 and is on sale for $89.99, this is a solid e-reader with a price efficent entry point. It has a 300 PPI screen, so text will always be razer sharp. It doesn’t have physical page turn buttons or Dropbox support, but if you are looking for a good e-reader, the Clara is solid.

