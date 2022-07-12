New Direct Patterning Display tech expected to fuel growth of high performance micro OLED displays in AR/ VR devices

The OLED micro-displays used in AR and VR devices, or for that matter any other devices having an OLED micro-display may never be the same again thanks to the development of the new Direct Patterning Display (dPd™) Technology Platform by eMagin Corporation. As the website PrintedElectronics stated, the new dPd technology platform will lead to the design and manufacture of ‘high-resolution single stack OLED micro displays’ having a max luminance of 10,000 candela per square meter (cd/m2), or nits. In other words, the brightness, contrast, and resolution are significantly increased with Direct Patterning Technology (dPd).

eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley said their latest innovation in the field of display technology has been the result of over two decades of research and development work that they have been engaged in with OLED. Some of its researchers have been engaged with OLED ever since the display tech came into being. The company has been developing micro-displays that find application in areas as diverse as medical and industrial uses to the military or consumer segments.

“eMagin’s dPd technology uses Red, Green, and Blue emitters that are super bright vs traditional displays that use a white OLED with a RGB color filter that robs 80% of the light; OLEDs made with dPd technology have potential to produce full color microdisplays with brightness of over 28,000 cd/m2 – a level the competition can only reach with monochrome displays,” Sculley explained. “Displays made using dPd technology consumes less power and the color gamut are among the best in the industry. Currently demonstrated single stack dPd displays outperform double or triple stacked competitive approaches.”

Scully said their dPd technology is helping “overcome the bottlenecks in optical designs that only allow a fraction of the light from the display to reach the eye.” He also added: “Our customers are able to design lower power consuming products with amazing color rendition to differentiate their products. A vendor is currently fabricating an advanced, production-capable dPd deposition tool that is expected to improve yield and throughput of this innovative technology for the benefit of AR/VR customers with delivery expected in early 2023.”

eMagin is expecting a greater acceptance of its dPd technology-based OLED micro displays in all fields it is already present in, be it consumer, medical, or military segments. Plus, the company is also highly optimistic of its dPd technology to lead to the development of a new generation of AR and VR products with higher performance levels. As Sculley explained, “high brightness is required not only for AR but also for VR applications to eliminate motion artifacts and compensate for low optics efficiency. Additionally, the inherent improvement in efficiency in a high-brightness display allows for longer device lifetime and longer battery life.”