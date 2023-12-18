E-Readers Were Supposed To Kill Printed Books, but they never did

In early 2000s, when e-readers started catching eyes, it was supposed that the rise of these devices marked the death of print books and independent bookstores in the future. But it doesn’t seem so!

In fact, considering some latest studies and statistics, it looks like that despite the surging popularity of e-readers, the printed books industry is thriving. In fact, Gen Z prefers print books over e-books. CBC Canada reports that the rising sales of print books is mainly driven by genre fiction and demand from younger readers.

Print book sales have increased by 10-14 per cent over past three years in major English-speaking markets, according to Duncan Stewart, a consumer forecasting analyst for Deloitte.

When e-readers first gained popularity, it was predicted that tech-savvy generation would be more into e-books while print books would be mostly used by their grandparents.

Stewart says:

“It was the exact opposite story. Interestingly, Kindles and similar e-readers were more popular with the older generations we surveyed, whereas younger people were as interested in print, or more, than their older fellow readers.”

He says since e-readers are easy on eyes, older book lovers read more per week, preferring e-readers mainly for their portability.

Younger readers embrace new romance. Stewart says:

“Fiction is growing four times faster than the overall book market, and young adult fiction is growing five times faster.”

This popularity can be partially attributed to new subgenres of romance focused on social issues like mental illness and domestic violence.

“The Gen Zs, the millennials: they’re powerfully driven by the diversity and the social aspects of these romances. They are buying them not merely because there is a nice love story, but because it reflects the complicated world, including things like environmentalism and so forth that are such important issues to the 18- to 35-year-olds of today.”

A 2021 survey conducted by Stora Enso revealed the undying love for print books. In addition, many studies and surveys have revealed the undying love for print books.