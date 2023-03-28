Everything you need to know about Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited

Like Netflix and Spotify, but for books instead of movies or music, Amazon’s service lets customers download and read an unlimited number of ebooks and audiobooks for a single monthly charge. This article will tell you all you need to know about the Kindle Unlimited service, including how much it costs, whether there is a free trial, and what kinds of books are offered if you possess a Kindle and are debating whether to sign up for it.

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited users can borrow subscriptions to popular periodicals and have unlimited access to millions of Kindle items after they’ve subscribed. Users also have access to thousands of audiobooks with Audible narration. Many of the best-selling books are available in the program, while only some books on Amazon or Audible are. So that you know, only books identified with the Kindle Unlimited emblem need to be looked at.

Kindle Unlimited monthly subscription costs $9.99 (or £9.49) to subscribe to on Amazon. It is not linked to an Amazon Prime membership, which already has Prime Reading, a different service. You can pay the monthly price with the credit card Amazon has on file, and you have the option to cancel your membership at any time by logging into your Amazon account. Any interested clients can sign up for a 30-day free trial. To begin your practice, click on Amazon.com in the US or Amazon.co.uk in the UK.

In Kindle Unlimited, there are also frequently occurring sales and discounts. Kindle Unlimited offers a wide selection of books and audiobooks that can be accessed on various platforms and devices. Naturally, you can read or listen using a Kindle or Fire device, but you can also download the free Kindle Reading App on an additional compatible smartphone or tablet. When you find the Kindle Unlimited logo and the option to “read for free,” you can search for titles. All Kindle Unlimited-eligible ebooks and audiobooks will bear the Kindle Unlimited logo once you’ve signed up for the service. Merely choose “Read for $0.00/£0.00” and move on after choosing that book from Amazon’s Kindle Store.

Many books in the Kindle Unlimited collection support Whispersync for Voice, making it simple to switch between reading an ebook and listening to an audiobook without skipping a beat of the narrative. If a title is enabled, even when transitioning from text to audio, it will continue where you left off. Whispersync will keep track of where you are in most books regardless of the device you’re reading on.

Along with Whispersync, standard Kindle features like Popular Highlights, X-Ray, and customer reviews are available. Popular Highlights indicate the passages with the most highlights.

