Everything you need to know about the Sony Digital Paper Color

The Sony Digital Paper DPT-CP1 Version 2, is a color digital note taking device. It is employing E INK Kaleido 2.5, which is brand new technology that hasn’t even been officially announced yet. Sony has confirmed with Good e-Reader that the color filter array is now closer to the e-paper display, resulting in richer and deeper colors. It is also the first product to employ E INK Carta 1250, which is a faster ink, enabling faster page turns and faster pen input.

The Sony Digital Paper DPT-CP1 Color version has a 10.3 inch E INK Carta 1250 and E INK Kaleido 2.5 color filter array. The B&W resolution is 1404 x 1872 at 227 PPI. The color resolution is currently unknown, ditto with the exact number of colors that it is capable of displaying. We do know that with Kaleido 2, it can only display 4,096 colors at 100 PPI, but from what we noticed with our comprehensive hands on experience, that it seemed to be capable of more colors and a higher PPI. Sony told Good e-Reader that Kaleido 2.5 is bridging the gap between Kaleido 2 and Kaleido 3, they were showing Kaleido 3 at the event, but wouldn’t let us take any pictures of it, and they were very secretive of the upcoming technology. At least we know, the E INK is far along with the development of it, and it should be released later this year.

There is an all new WACOM layer on this product. Sony has abandoned their own pen, that needed to be recharged via Micro USB. Instead, they have made it compatible with almost every single Wacom pen on the market. This includes the Onyx and Remarkable pens, as well as third parties such as the Lamy Al-Star EMR.

This is the first Digital Paper with a front-lit display, packing in 27 white LED lights, so you can read at night or in the dark. This is a good move, since most other 10.3 inch digital note taking devices do not have a front-it screen. This includes the Supernote A5X and Remarkable 2. The illumination on the Sony is phenomenal. The best we have seen so far.

Underneath the hood is a Cortex A53 Quad-core 1.8 GHZ processor, 32GB of RAM, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0. This is running Android 9, which is fairly modern by E INK standards, only Onyx Boox is releasing products with a higher version. You cannot sideload apps on the Sony, but they do have a few customized apps that are running on the device, such as middleware security platform, this is because initially this product is being aimed at government and medical industries, where security is a big concern.

The note taking app has been totally revised since the release of the Digital Paper DPT-RP1 and CP1 four years ago. You can draw in a number of colors such as red, green, blue, cyan, magenta and yellow. There are three different types of pencils, pens and brushes to select from and each one has five or six different thickness sizes. They pens we tested did not have pressure sensitivity, but this is not a deal breaker.

There is no estimated release date or how much this product will cost. It will initially be released in Japan, and Sony is unsure of their wider distribution network, since they shuttered their North American branch. Checkout our hands on video of the Sony Digital Paper Color, we visited a exclusive government event in Tokyo, where we met with reps from E INK, Sony and Linfiny.



