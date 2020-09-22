Firefox PDF Viewer can now fill out forms

Editing PDF files is sometimes an arduous affair, there are so many programs out there and the most popular is Adobe Acrobat. This program is part of the Adobe Cloud, so you have to pay a monthly subscription to enter information in PDF fields and also create signatures. Firefox is hoping to provide a free alternative, today the company has just updated their browser, to let users fill in information into forms and save the edited file to their PC.

Some PDFs files have interactive fields to fill in data (such as on forms). Using Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer you can fill out fields such as text, checkboxes and radio buttons. After entering data into these fields you can download the file to have the filled out version saved to your computer. Just ensure that Firefox is your default browser and everything else should be automatic.

I often use Firefox as my daily browser and normally view PDF attachments in my email in this fashion. I also have a subscription to most of the Adobe Creative Cloud apps, including Acrobat. The Firefox field forms now being interactive is making me think twice about my sub and I am on the verge of cancelling it.



