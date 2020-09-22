Audible is using an unlimited audiobook model in Spain

Audible is the leading audiobook company and they abide by the subscription model, where every month you are a paid member, they give you 1 credit, which you can redeem. Some plans are more expensive and give more credits per month. Audible has just opened up a Spanish branch and they are doing something different, instead of credits, they are offering a true unlimited model.

There will be over 70,000 audiobooks that will be available for Spanish listeners. You will be able to listen to audio titles both online and offline. The first month is free and then it will cost €9.99 per month. All of the big publisher titles will be there, except for Penguin Random House, since they withdrew all of their titles from unlimited platforms in January.

Audible currently still runs Audible Latino, which was aimed at U.S. Hispanic customers, but many Spanish speaking countries used it. It is very interesting that the first true unlimited subscription model was launched in Spain, instead of other countries. I suppose it’s because Storytel has been operating an unlimited model and has a three year jump on Audible, they currently have 150,000 paid subscribers.

