Archie Comics now available on comiXology Unlimited

Archie Comics will be the first US publisher that will release same-day digital edition comics on a streaming service. Starting September 23, with the publication of Sabrina: Something Wicked #3, comiXology will release new titles on comiXology Unlimited the same day they are available in print. ComiXology Unlimited users can now read the full Archie library including the critically acclaimed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Afterlife With Archie, Jughead’s Time Police, and tie-ins to the smash hit CW series, Riverdale.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, Archie’s time-tested, fan-favorite stories have launched world-renowned icons including Riverdale’s “core four” — Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead — as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Katy Keene, Cheryl Blossom, Kevin Keller, and Josie and the Pussycats. Comics featuring all these and many more from the Archie Comics roster will be available to fans as soon as they want, adding to its already expansive selection on comiXology Unlimited.

