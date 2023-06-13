First Look a the Goyue K3 Color e-note with Kaleido 3

Goyue is a company out of China that uses white-labelled Bigme products. This device is similar to the Bigme Inknote Color Lite, an affordable Kaleido 3 colour e-paper digital note-taking device that supports many languages. One of the significant differences between the K3 and Lite is that the Lite scrapped the dual camera system, which is not a big deal for most people unless you do a lot of OCR stuff. It is available on the Good e-Reader Store for $489.99.

The Goyue K3 Color features a 10.3-inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a black-and-white screen resolution of 2480 x 1860, 300 PPI and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The colour e-paper employs the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 colour filter array and has a resolution of 1240×930 and 150 PPI. The new panel can display a wider colour gamut, and the 4,096 colour combinations make content such as pictures, magazines and webtoons pop. The tablet is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The colour scheme is piano black and has a ledger on the left side; the back plating is also black. You can read at night via the front-lit display with 36 white and amber LED lights, allowing you to mix white and a warm candlelight effect.

The K3 has a WACOM screen and comes with a stylus. This is used to draw on PDF files, ebooks, comics, newspapers, magazines or the stock drawing app. The pen is black and can magnetically attach itself to the side of the device. It can also connect via Bluetooth so that you can turn pages of a PDF or ebook with just the click of a button; you no longer have to swipe, tap or gesture on the touchscreen to do this. It has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, and it is voice controlled.

Underneath the hood are an A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If this storage is not enough, for whatever reason, it has an SD card capable of an additional 128GB of storage. WIFI can connect to the internet and fetch firmware updates, which you should do immediately. Four noise-cancelling mics on the bottom of the tablet are used for voice dictation, such as voice-to-text in the note-taking app. Speech recognition is compatible with over 31 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the microphones for apps like WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else via the dual stereo speakers. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for optional wireless headphones or earbuds. There is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. You can use the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. It has a G-Sensor for automatic screen rotation, which helps when wanting to switch quickly between portrait and landscape mode. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be suitable for a few weeks. You can charge it via the USB-C port.

You can access the Google Play Store, and it has Android 11. You can sync all your downloaded apps to an Android phone or tablet or make new purchases. This unit is a carbon copy of the ink note colour plus lite, with a few key differences. They changed the overall colour scheme to the device’s body and removed both the front and rear cameras, which means you can no longer utilize the document scanner, but the price is adjusted accordingly. Otherwise, it is the same thing with 4 GB of ram, 64 GB onboard storage, and of course, all the fantastic usability of the Kaleido3 screen panel. This is a positive thing, the device is below 490, and this marks the third option that big me offers, seemingly having something for everybody in the k3 space. Other than that, there are no downsides; the lack of cameras is congruent with the price point, getting Kaleido 3 in the hands of people at a more attainable cost.



