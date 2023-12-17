First Look at the Bigme B751 e-reader

Bigme has just released its last e-reader of 2023, and this device has some compelling things going for it. It is primarily an e-reader capable of reading all of your favourite formats. It has a 7-inch screen, something the company has not done before. There is limited note-taking functionality, but it does not have a WACOM screen. Instead, they ship out a capacitive stylus to edit PDF files and do annotations. This is ideal for many users, thanks to the Android 11 operating system and full access to the Google Play Store. Support for dozens of languages is available.

The Bigme B751 is a new dedicated e-reader with a 7-inch screen, a resolution 1264×1680, and 300 PPI. It has a glass screen that is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The screen is not WACOM but does come with a capacitive stylus to edit books and PDF files. There is a front-lit display with both warm and cool lightning.

Under the hood, the e-note packs an octa-core 2.3GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of storage. MicroSD cards can expand storage up to 1TB for those requiring more space. The package includes a standard 4096-level pressure-sensitive stylus powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

It has WIFI for internet connection and Bluetooth 5.0 for audio accessories. Speakers are solid for people not using headphones, and there is a single microphone for audio calls.

Beyond its hardware prowess, the e-note harnesses advanced AI technology, boasting a speech-to-text accuracy exceeding 98%. It supports translation and transcription in 36 languages and 27 dialects alongside features like intelligent summation, smart chat, intelligent creation, imaginative drawing, and intelligent translation.

You can purchase the Bigme B751 and the Pocketnote 2 from the Good e-Reader Store for $279.99. It comes with a free case and stylus.



