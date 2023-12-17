Amazon Kindle Bundle deals will let you save up to 25% of the original price

Christmas is just days away and a nice way to celebrate the occasion is to gift yourself or someone else a Kindle e-reader. Amazon too is offering exciting discounts on the entire Kindle range, including the Kindle e-reader bundles, which I discuss below.

Kindle Paperwhite bundles

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle which is inclusive of the 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite sporting the Agave Green shade, a fabric cover in matching Agave Green color, and a power adapter. You can have it for $174.97 which is $30 less than the usual price. Amazon said it comes out to be $20 less when bought individually.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle which includes the Wi-Fi ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8 gigs of storage, an Amazon leather cover, and a power adapter. You can have it all for $166.97, which is $35 or 17 percent less than the original. The price is $20.00 less when the items are bought separately.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle which includes the 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite sporting Black shade and without lock-screen ads, a leather cover done up in Agave Green, and a power adapter. You can have the bundle for $196.97 which is $35.00 or 15 percent less than the usual price.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle which includes the 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite sporting an Agave Green shade, a cork cover in a light shade, and a power adapter. All of it is right now selling for $189.97 which is $30 or 13 percent less than the original price.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle includes the Kindle Kids e-reader model having 16 GB of storage, an Emerald Forest Kids cover, a power adapter, and a screen protector. All of it can be yours for $177.97 which is $25 or 12 percent less than the original price.

Kindle Scribe bundles

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle is inclusive of the 64 GB Kindle Scribe, the premium pen, a denim fabric folio cover with magnetic attach, and a power adapter. The bundle is right now selling for $374.97, which is $125 or 25 percent less than the usual price.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle includes the 64 GB Kindle Scribe, the premium pen, a black leather folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter. The entire bundle is right now selling for $394.97, which is $125.00 or 24 percent less than the usual price.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle includes the 64 GB Kindle Scribe, premium pen, brush print leather folio cover in Foliage Green with magnetic attach, and a power adapter. All of it is priced at $404.97 which lets you save $125.00 or 23 percent of the original price.

With all the Scribe bundle deals, you get to save $40.00 when buying separately.